Charges dropped for 6 more Jacksonville protesters accused of unlawful assembly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against six more protesters who were arrested the first weekend of demonstrations in downtown Jacksonville following the death of George Floyd.

Coricia Campbell, Joshua Lunford, Carly Griffith, August Jhai, James Pohlscheid and Nina Franklin were all charged with unlawful assembly on May 30.

Cellphone video showed that Campbell, a Marine Corps veteran, was peacefully sitting in the street in front of the Florida Theater before she was dragged off and arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, the State Attorney dropped charges against 50 people arrested for unlawful assembly May 31.

Some of them filed have filed a federal lawsuit against JSO.