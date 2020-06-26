Nassau County seeing more COVID-19 cases, and not because of more testing

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not just the large Northeast Florida counties seeing a jump in positive COVID-19 cases.

Nassau County, which is used to see one or two new positive cases a day, or none at all, had eight new cases reported Thursday and broke the record over the weekend for a one-day high with 10 cases.

Emergency Manager Greg Foster said there’s a surge in the percent of positive test results in Nassau County not because of an increase in access to testing, but because of a decrease in actions taken to prevent community transmission and because some people no longer adhered to CDC guidelines.

A growing number of young people are fueling Northeast Florida’s coronavirus surge.

Jacksonville Beach has been the hotspot in recent weeks and that impact has trickled over into neighboring counties.

The general manager of Amelia Tavern in Fernandina Beach said she had an employee test positive after a night out at the Jax Beach bars, the same week dozens of others then tested positive.

“It’s terrible, honestly, to kind of hit close to home in that sense,” said Megan Georgeo.

She closed the restaurant for a day and a half for deep cleaning.

The employee had only worked inside for about five hours and also self quarantined for days before the positive result, so Georgeo is confident her restaurant and customers are safe.

The restaurant posted on social media about what happened and got back a positive response for being transparent.

“Oh my goodness, I was so shocked at how positive it actually was. It was really incredible. I think that’s kind of the name of our game at this point. You know we are a small business we have nothing to hide,” she said.

Of Nassau’s eight new cases reported Thursday, all but two people were in their 20s and 30s.

Foster said the downward trend in age the state of Florida is seeing Nassau County is also experiencing.

“We are seeing that 20s, 30s age group which indicates to us that it’s dealing with social interaction and probably because of the business is opening up more things for people to go out and do,” Foster said.

There are now 136 total cases in Nassau County.

Amelia Tavern is one of a couple dozen Nassau County restaurants and businesses that have made the #NassauSafe list.

It’s a new county initiative that identifies businesses operating in CDC compliance as “Nassau Safe Approved.”

It’s a joint effort by the Nassau County Emergency Management Office as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

They want to let Nassau residents know which restaurants and businesses have employees wear masks at all times and are doing their part to stay sanitized.

Arte’s Pizza in Fernandina Beach has already made the Nassau Safe list for its rigorous sanitation process.

“Door handles bathrooms sinks everything gets sanitized very very regularly we are all suited and booted with gloves and masks and things like that,” said general manager Samuel Forbes.

To be deemed “Nassau Safe” local businesses must do all three main safety protocols: operate at reduced capacity, practice social distancing and have all employees wear masks.

Businesses can self-report as a candidate for the list but Foster said “Nassau Safe” results are also based on customer experience.

“It’s meant to be a positive to not only let the community know that there are businesses out there that are complying and doing what they need to do but also letting the businesses know if they are not complying what they should be doing and providing them with some tools to be able to bring themselves up to the point where they are compliant with the CDC guidelines,” Foster said.

Between Friday and next Wednesday, Nassau County Code Enforcement will begin visiting businesses to see if CDC and mask recommendations are being followed.

If businesses don’t voluntarily comply the county is considering issuing an Executive Order making it mandatory.

The Chamber of Commerce and Nassau County Emergency Management are working on a system to distribute masks to businesses needing help supplying them to employees and patrons.

The county said to expect more updates in the coming days about enforcement.

You can find the list of all the restaurants, hotels, stores and other businesses deemed “Nassau Safe” here.