75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Police looking for 67-year-old man last seen in Nocatee

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Tags: News, Jacksonville
David Berlin
David Berlin

Police in Jacksonville and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax on Thursday night that are searching for a missing man who went for a walk and didn’t return.

The daughter of 67-year-old David Berlin told News4Jax that her father went for a walk Thursday at Timberland Ridge in Nocatee just before 2 p.m. and never came home. She said he has not reason not to come home, but said he did recently have medical problems.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted these photos:

Berlin is an employee of Firehouse Subs. The company’s Facebook page posted that it was offering a $10,000 reward if he’s found Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: