Police looking for 67-year-old man last seen in Nocatee

Police in Jacksonville and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax on Thursday night that are searching for a missing man who went for a walk and didn’t return.

The daughter of 67-year-old David Berlin told News4Jax that her father went for a walk Thursday at Timberland Ridge in Nocatee just before 2 p.m. and never came home. She said he has not reason not to come home, but said he did recently have medical problems.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted these photos:

B.O.L.O. #JSO is searching for missing adult - David Berlin (67 W/M) with possible medical issues. He was last seen walking around 2pm in the Timberland Ridge area of Nocatee. If you have seen or have info on Mr. Berlin, please call 904-630-0500. @SJSOPIO pic.twitter.com/0CW9wUSRnB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 26, 2020

Berlin is an employee of Firehouse Subs. The company’s Facebook page posted that it was offering a $10,000 reward if he’s found Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.