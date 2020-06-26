Select churches in Jacksonville area to offer free COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several churches in the Jacksonville area are partnering with the state and other organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing.

“It’s going to truly benefit those who are most vulnerable, the African American community has been hit exponentially hard by this virus and certainly the Black community critically needs to be tested,” said Pastor John Newman with Mt. Calvary Church.

He says the goal is to give more people the opportunity to be tested.

The testing at the churches begins this weekend. The churches will take turns holding the coronavirus testing every weekend through August 2.

“It’s gratifying to know that we are at least able to make it available and for people who are already at risk to give them an opportunity to get a handle on their health and to be preventative,” Newman said.

Here is the list and dates:

June 27 & 28

The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvery

Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hopewell Mandarin

Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

July 11 & 12

The Bethel Church

Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Citadel Church of Jacksonville

Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

July 18 & 19

Open Arms Christian Fellowship

Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church

Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

July 25 & 26

All People International Church

Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 1 & 2

Dayspring Baptist Church

Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayman Temple

Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.