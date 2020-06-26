91ºF

St. Johns woman wins $1 million scratch-off prize in Florida Lottery game

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Florida Lottery Gold Rush scratch-off tickets (Florida Lottery)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Johns County woman came up with a winning ticket in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game and is now a million dollars wealthier.

Brandee Schemer, 43, purchased a $20 ticket for the Gold Rush Classic game from the Speedway gas station on Roberts Road in St. Johns.

Her winning ticket was good for $1 million. Gold Rush Classic allows players to win up to $5 million playing the scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery Headquarters, Schemer elected a lump-sum payout and will receive $710,000.

Speedway in St. Johns will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

