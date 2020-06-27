2 Riverside restaurants temporarily close over coronavirus concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Riverside restaurants temporarily closed this weekend over coronavirus concerns.

Black Sheep posted Saturday on social media that one of its team members has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We decided to proactively require all of our staff to get tested after seeing a spike in positive cases in Northeast Florida in recent weeks, with the knowledge that the statistics would likely end in this result,” the post said.

As a result, Black Sheep said it was temporarily closed, effective immediately.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, Black Sheep will be empty for over 24 hours, after which we will conduct a deep clean and sanitize the entire building before opening back up next week,” Black Sheep said in the post.

River and Post also posted on social media, saying it was closing at 3 p.m. Saturday due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The restaurants said it hopes to reopen next week after “a thorough cleaning of the restaurant is completed and healthy test results come back from all employees.”

“We would like to say thank you to all our guests for your continued patience and understanding while we navigate this delicate time. Over the past few months, we have felt truly blessed for your support and have seen more kindness and warmth from our patrons and friends than ever before. Our hearts go out to our neighboring bars and restaurants during this second wave of business closings and we are hopeful that this year’s challenges are almost at an end. Stay safe everyone. Together we will get through this!” the post said.