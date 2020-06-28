93ºF

37 more Duval County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Madison Roberts, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 178 Duval County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Of those cases, 37 were reported in a span of 24 hours.

According to the numbers released Sunday by the Sheriff’s Office, 2,887 tests had been completed, bringing the percentage of positive cases to 6.16%.

The Sheriff’s Office said all inmates in the three Department of Corrections facilities have been tested or have refused a test, and all new inmates will be tested as they come in.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is demanding biweekly sanitation reports of what’s being done to stop the spread of the virus, regular testing for staff and inmates and the release of nonviolent offenders with compromised immune systems.

City Council members told News4Jax the jail is doing its best to handle the cases, despite the rising numbers.

The first coronavirus cases at the jail were reported June 21.

