Wildfire in St. Johns County contained

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Interstate 95 and County Road 214 is now under control, according to the Florida Forest Service.
At last check, firefighters were working on improving containment lines.
Crews said traffic was following normally, but added there may still be smoke in the area.
The cause of the fire was not immediately unknown.
