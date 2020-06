JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was shot Monday afternoon at an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Pecan Park Road.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the facility.

News4Jax sources said at least one person was killed in the shooting.

