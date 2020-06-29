83ºF

Cam Newton to sign with New England Patriots, reports say

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton. Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday, March 17, 2020, via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade _ although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been without a team since being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. It appears he’s going to take over Tom Brady’s old spot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton will sign a contract with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network also reported the deal as a one year contract.

Newton, 31, won MVP honors in 2015, the same season he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. The three-time Pro Bowl pick played in just two games in 2019 because of a Lisfranc fracture.

The Patriots saw Brady sign a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were left with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only experienced quarterbacks on the roster.

