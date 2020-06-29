Cam Newton to sign with New England Patriots, reports say

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been without a team since being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. It appears he’s going to take over Tom Brady’s old spot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton will sign a contract with the New England Patriots.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me.



Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

NFL Network also reported the deal as a one year contract.

For the #Patriots and Cam Newton, who have quietly worked on this recently, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7.5M, source said. https://t.co/YSHLAcRupb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Newton, 31, won MVP honors in 2015, the same season he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. The three-time Pro Bowl pick played in just two games in 2019 because of a Lisfranc fracture.

The Patriots saw Brady sign a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were left with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only experienced quarterbacks on the roster.