Donation center seeks plasma to help with COVID-19 patients

Have you recovered from the coronavirus? Plasma in your blood may help patients who are currently battling the virus.

OneBlood is a donation center that has been collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma since April from those who have recovered from the virus, but the need is great and that why they are looking for donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The need for blood does not stop even during a pandemic. If you have recovered and want to help, first you have to pre-register online and make sure your eligible to donate your plasma.

You can do so by clicking or swiping here.

Donors must have a positive COVID-19 or positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies after recovery and at least 14 days since showing symptoms, according to OneBlood’s website.

“The people who have recovered for the coronavirus really holds the potential key in helping these patients recover,” said Susan Forbes with OneBlood.

Forbes said studies have shown that antibodies to the virus remain in the plasma portion of the blood of the people who have recovered.

“As you see the numbers continue to go up throughout the state of Florida the amount of people who have COVID-19 or contracting COVID-19 that’s a potential pool of donors who could be potential convalescent plasma donors,” Forbes said.

OneBlood said the plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is unique because it contains antibodies to the virus. When it’s transfused to those who are currently fighting off coronavirus, it could potentially help them recover.

The experimental treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“It’s up to the doctors who are treating the coronavirus patients as to whether or not this is a therapy that they feel would warrant and helping their recovery,” Forbes said.

There are two ways to donate your plasma:

Through an automated process where only plasma is collected, which could help up to three patients per donation.

By donating whole blood where all components are collected, which is the type of donation most people are familiar with.

For blood donor education materials on OneBlood’s website, click or swipe here.

"We have seen through our hospital partners in cases where the plasma has helped an aid in recovery of patients," Forbes said.

She added convalescent plasma is showing a promising result for many people.

All donations are tested for the coronavirus antibody to see if you have the plasma to help someone. If you have had COVID-19 and want to help you can register here.

Walk-in COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations at OneBlood donor centers and mobile buses are not accepted at this time.