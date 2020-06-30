77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Man accused of murder in May beating death

News4Jax staff

Tags: Jacksonville, Homicide
Booking photo of Arnett Bonner
Booking photo of Arnett Bonner (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man taken hospitalized for blunt force trauma after a May 25 incident at a gas station on Edgewood Avenue North died, his death was ruled a murder.

James Cole was 51 years old.

By policy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not identify victims of crime so we don’t know who the victim was, but we learned of his death when it was added to the JSO’s website detailing the year’s homicides.

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Arnett Bonner III was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.