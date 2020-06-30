Man accused of murder in May beating death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man taken hospitalized for blunt force trauma after a May 25 incident at a gas station on Edgewood Avenue North died, his death was ruled a murder.

James Cole was 51 years old.

By policy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not identify victims of crime so we don’t know who the victim was, but we learned of his death when it was added to the JSO’s website detailing the year’s homicides.

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Arnett Bonner III was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.