Plexiglas barriers installed at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Plexiglass barriers have been installed at ticket counters, information desks and gate areas at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The barriers are designed to protect passengers, airline and airport employees.

In addition, markers have posted on the floor throughout the airport to remind travelers to stay 6 feet apart at check-in, the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, restaurants, shops and gate areas.

