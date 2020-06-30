Search for suspects in deadly Amazon Fufillment Center shooting ramps up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Amazon said the company is adding security and counseling for employees at one of its warehouses on Pecan Park Road after a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

One person was shot and killed an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police said the man in his 20s was shot several times while he was waiting in line to get a job at the technology and shipping company. Two bystanders were injured but will recover.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now searching for three people they think are involved. They’re also looking for this car, pictured below.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle referenced by Assistant Chief Kee. If you have information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vZJdlrorIr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020

A spokesperson for JSO said the three suspects traveled to the warehouse in the silver sedan, got out opened fire on the victim, and then sped off.

Police have not released the official count of shots fired, but as Sky4 flew over the scene Monday evening, our photographer counted more than a dozen bullet holes in the windows of the facility.

After the shooting happened, the company put the campus on lockdown and no one was allowed to leave for hours. It prevented family members and friends from picking up their loved ones who were known to be at the warehouse at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson for Amazon issued a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with the Sheriff as they investigate.”

JSO is asking for help locating the suspects. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500. You can remain anonymous with First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $3,000