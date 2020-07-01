Clay County Sheriff stirs conversation after video posted to social media

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels issued a warning to outside groups who may be thinking of bringing violent protests to the area. It came in the form of a three-minute video.

In a video posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff doesn’t mince words.

“If you threaten to come to Clay County and think for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you. You’re sadly mistaken,” Daniels said in the video.

WATCH: The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to violent protesters. Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Commenters reacted to the post, many in support. Others said it was an overstep of power.

News4Jax reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for clarification on the purpose behind the post.

Assistant Chief Keith Smith said the agency saw a “very slight increase” in threats from outsiders to start a protest or to damage public property.

Smith said he was part of the crew that cleaned up graffiti from vandals who had targeted a building next to church last week.

“We don’t want this to get out of hand,” Smith said in a phone interview with News4Jax. “We want people to know you have every right to protest, and we will protect that, but Clay County will not tolerate outside instigators.”

The original post of the video has more than 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments.