Nassau School District asking for input from parents on reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – School district leaders in Nassau County are working to circulate a survey to parents.

An announcement from the district said the purpose of the survey is to gather information for pre-planning and staffing purposes for students' potential return to school buildings in the fall semester.

You can take the survey here. It will be available until July 7.

Virtual learning might still be offered for some students, which is why the district is gathering input. The district also posted its reopening plan as it stands now.

The full announcement from Nassau County School District can be seen below.

District officials said they’re in an information gathering stage and told parents to expect a comprehensive plan to be presented at the July 9 school board meeting.