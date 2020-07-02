City awards bid to repair Memorial Park Balustrade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Park is getting a much-needed makeover.

Intron Technologies, Inc. was selected by the City of Jacksonville as the contractor for the Memorial Park balustrade replacement project, the Memorial Park Association announced on Thursday.

“Memorial Park is a gem and one of the City’s flagship parks,” said Randy DeFoor, City of Jacksonville District 14 Councilmember. “We are delighted the City’s balustrade restoration project will utilize a local firm, Intron Technologies, to create the iconic balustrade. This is a win-win for our community.”

The certified, Jacksonville-based company has helped to restore the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Lightner Museum in St. Augustine.

The iconic balustrade in Memorial Park was irreparably damaged during Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

“Like the community, we are thrilled the balustrade restoration project will be underway soon,” said Michele Luthin, a vice president of Memorial Park Association. “Additionally, park supporters and lovers of history may be interested to know pieces of the approximately 600-foot-long concrete balustrade were salvaged after Irma and are available for purchase.”

The proceeds from the sale of salvaged pieces will benefit Memorial Park Association and will be used for park maintenance.

To inquire about availability and price, please email info@memparkjax.org.