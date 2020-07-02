St. Augustine Beach to hold emergency meeting for face mask mandate

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The City of St Augustine Beach is holding an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss making face masks mandatory.

The meeting will be public, but a note on the city’s website says due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no seating available for attendees.

The public may still ask questions by submitting them in an email to braddatz@cityofsab.org and should be submitted no later than 3:00 p.m. today.

You can watch the meeting live on the city’s youtube page and on News4Jax. The agenda for the meeting can be found here.

The neighboring city of St. Augustine implemented a face mask mandate on Saturday. Commissioners there voted to require masks inside public buildings where social distancing isn’t possible.

People do not have to wear face masks outside under St. Augustine’s mandate.