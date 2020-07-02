YMCA will require summer campers to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some summer camps across Jacksonville are requiring masks for campers following a mandate from the city.

The order that went into effect Monday in Jacksonville was not required for anyone under 6 years old, and it doesn’t apply to anyone outdoors. It also doesn’t apply for anyone with breathing problems or while sitting at a table at a restaurant.

News4Jax visited the Riverside YMCA on Thursday, where young summer campers were seen wearing masks. YMCAs in Northeast Florida are requiring masks for children.

“As of Monday, July 6 it will be a mandate that all summer camp participants across all of our counties will be required to wear a mask,” said Candace Burrows with First Coast YMCA.

The YMCA said it’s been checking temperatures of campers, asking daily if they experience symptoms of the virus.

“We are making sure that our games are at 6-feet of distance,” Burrows said.

The YMCA is encouraging parents to continue talking with their children about why they are wearing masks, to help with managing it while they are in the camp’s care.

Bricks 4 Kidz said when campers are outdoors, they will be told to wear masks and the camp will provide them if parents cannot.

Children’s Art Classes said it will follow city guidelines and that it has small class sizes with large studios so campers can be spaced out.

At the Karate America off Hodges Boulevard, masks will be required but are not worn during training. Campers are spaced out and it has limited its class sizes.