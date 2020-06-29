Jacksonville changes course, issues face mask mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville has decided to issue a face-covering mandate, city officials announced Monday afternoon.

The order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, comes after Mayor Lenny Curry said last week he had no plans to issue a face mask mandate.

The requirement will be for public and indoor locations, a city spokeswoman said. It will also apply to other situations where people can not socially distance.

“Healthcare experts advise masks and cloth face coverings help slow the spread from individuals with COVID-19 to vulnerable populations including from those who are asymptomatic,” said Nikki Kimbleton, Director of Public Affairs for the City of Jacksonville. “We continue to urge everybody please practice personal responsibility do your part to please practice personal responsibility, do your part to please help stop the spread of this virus.”

Jordan Elsbury, Chief of Staff for Mayor Lenny Curry, said the decision was made after speaking to leaders of local hospitals on Monday.

“Every single day, almost, we have conversations with hospital providers and CDOs and other members of our community and we felt that it was time to take this step,” Elsbury said.

Last week, Curry said he did not plan to issue mandatory face mask requirements despite rising COVID-19 cases in Duval County and calls from residents.

“I do not think that’s a prudent action to take,” Curry said on June 22. “We do not need to have law enforcement out in public enforcing this. It’s not an efficient use of resources and we’re not going to prosecute people, start prosecuting people, ticketing people and arresting people because they choose not to wear a mask.”

Curry was not present for the announcement of the mandatory mask order, which was done during a virtual meeting held just after 12 p.m.

Kimbleton said Curry was not there for the announcement because he had a “important prior family commitment.”

Most major Florida cities now require wearing face masks in public. A mandatory non-negotiable order is now in place for residents in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orange County.

Kimbleton acknowledged that enforcement of the order will be difficult to enforce.

“But we have asked over and over again for people to just exercise that personal responsibility and wear those masks,” Kimbleton said.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that everyone wears a face mask in public in April, there is no federal mandate requiring people to do so.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will not mandate face coverings statewide, instead leaving it up to local officials.