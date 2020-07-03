90ºF

Confederate Park name plate removed, statue wrapped up

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tarp over statue in Confederate Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was nearly a month ago that Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the Confederate statue in Hemming Park to come down in the middle of the night.

At that time the city listed other monuments and memorials to be removed.

News4Jax has been checking, and on Friday we found that the statue at Confederate Park in downtown Jacksonville is now covered in a tarp. The sign for the Springfield park was also taken down.

It had been vandalized in the past.

No word yet when crews will remove it.

There is an effort by the City Council to rename Confederate Park to Springfield Park.

News4Jax also checked the markers and memorials at the old city cemetery. The marker has been removed from the gravesites for Confederate soldiers but a bandstand still remains.

