Man found shot to death in roadway on Buckman Street

Police are working to determine what led to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon on Buckman Street, just east of Downtown Jacksonville.

According to Sgt. Doug Molina, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot in the roadway and died at the scene. He said several gunshots were fired.

The name of the victim was not released by the Sheriff’s Office. There was no description of the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.