UNF assistant professor dies after battle with illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. James Sorce, a construction management assistant professor at the University of North Florida, died Wednesday after becoming ill, the university confirmed Friday.

“Dr. Sorce spent many years as an advisor/instructor in the Construction Management Program,” UNF wrote in a statement to News4Jax. “He served with great pride as an assistant professor in the department during the last academic year. James was a constant champion and cheerleader of the Construction Management Program and a positive influence on our students. He will be deeply missed by the entire UNF community.”

UNF head men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll mourned the loss of Sorce, a passionate basketball fan, on Twitter.

“Friendship, loyalty, and servants heart are what I’ll never forget about Dr. Sorce along with his dedication to teaching Construction,” Driscoll wrote. “Passion to distract, engage, and appropriately (wink emoji) conversate with visiting coaches/players was classic.”

UNF Athletic Director Lee Moon said the university lost a great friend.

Former UNF basketball player Garrett Sams also mourned Sorce’s death.

“Life is so fragile. Thank you for embracing me and my family and always being a constant bright spot for me and many others. You were always right there. Thank you for your unmatched passion and contagious smile. Your memory and impact does not end here,” Sams tweeted.

According to his university biography, Sorce was chosen as Construction Management Faculty of the Year for the 2006-2007, 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 school years and was nominated as the UNF advisor of the year three times.

Sorce graduated from UNF in 1998 and later received his Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

The university did not disclose the illness that led to Dr. Sorce’s untimely death.