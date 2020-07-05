76ºF

Police investigate deadly shooting in Lake Shore

Joe McLean, Reporter

Lake Shore Boulevard homicide scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon on Lake Shore Boulevard between Plymouth and Park streets.

Police said they got several 911 calls reporting gunshots at 3:20 p.m. Officers found a 25-35 man shot to death inside a car that had crashed into a pickup truck.

Investigators were told by witnesses that there was an argument that escalated to gunfire and the shooter was seen leaving in a red Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

