Suspect dead in officer involved shooting on 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting took place in Jacksonville Heights South on the Fourth of July, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue responded to a home on the 4600 block of Monroe Smith Road, in reference to a person in need of medical help. When rescue approached the home, a man ran out wielding a large machete. According to police, that man chased the rescue officers into a wooded area, before turning around and re-entering the home.

That rescue unit called JSO. Officers arrived around 9:58 p.m. They carefully approached the house. As they drew close, the same suspect ran back out of the home, again brandishing the machete. One of the officers fired three shots at the armed suspect, killing him on the scene.

The firing officer has been placed on administrative leave. According to JSO, no officers were injured during this incident. The State Attorney’s office will conduct an investigation into the shooting.