Applications close for COVID-19 Utility Relief Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applications for the city of Jacksonville COVID-19 Utility Relief Program’s prepaid debit cards have closed, JEA said Monday.

According to the utility, all 10,000 debit cards, which are each worth $200, have been claimed.

The application process began at noon Thursday and JEA said the application for the last debit card was received at 7:23 a.m. Monday.

The City Council last month approved the Utility Relief Program for JEA customers who have been behind on their bills since March, have not received any relief money from the city already and have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 million for the program came from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Unlike other city relief programs, eligible JEA customers were notified by email, mail and automated voice calls ahead of the beginning of the application process on Thurday.

“Record numbers of visits to the website, as well as calls into the JEA call center, were received on that day,” JEA said.

Customers who still need help paying their bills should visit jea.com/assistance or contact JEA at 904-665-6000 to discuss payment arrangement options.