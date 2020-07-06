79ºF

Unmasked rally happening in front of Duval County Courthouse

Protest to end Duval County's mask mandate starts at 11:30

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

FILE PHOTO. Picture shows demonstrators in Huntington Beach, Calif. hold signs and U.S. flags as they protest the lockdown and wearing masks. Photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special announcement from the Northeast Chapter of Reopen Florida is happening today at 11:30 in front of the Duval County Courthouse.

Reopen Florida is a group against the mandatory shutdowns and restrictions on businesses and public properties put into place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The nonpartisan group has been raising money on GoFundMe so it can file a lawsuit against Duval County to nullify Mayor Lenny Curry’s mask mandate. So far the campaign has raised more than $8,000.

The Northeast Chapter said on social media, the mandatory mask requirement is a “gross abuse of government power by Mayor Lenny Curry and his office.”

No word on what today’s announcement will be. Florida House Representative and Attorney, Anthony Sabatini will be in attendance.

Organizers said it will be an unmasked event.

