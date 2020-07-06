Jacksonville minister explains meaning behind billboard post on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Jacksonville’s Westside, you might have noticed a billboard that reads: “Is your faith in God hid behind a face mask? Know God. No Fear.”

The sign is on I-10 between Cassat and McDuff Avenues. The post was written and paid for by an ordained minister in Jacksonville.

“I was watching the churches close down along with everything else in society because of coronavirus. Indeed, as a registered nurse, apart from being Christian, we know we have to be careful and we want to protect ourselves from viruses and bacteria that can be harmful,” explained Connie McCall. “I am doing this as a love offering.”

She said she works extra hours to be able to post her messages on daily billboards throughout Jacksonville.

“The message is targeting the Christian community that is not standing strong in God, in my opinion, in the way they should. They are running with their tails between their legs like all of those who do not know God. They are running in fear, doubt and belief,” McCall said. “It’s a message to check yourself while you have your face mask on. Are you in fear? Or are you in faith? If you’re in faith, let God know you’re in faith. Trust him.”

She said the sign is not telling people to keep masks off.

“The sign is not something we should look to for protection. It should be God,” McCall said. “Those of us who wear masks, me included, we need to know that’s something we should do if we’re not so much thinking that it is really do much for us personally, just for others, just to do so for others, those around us, so we are not being offensive.”

Calvin Simmons, a Jacksonville Resident said, “It should encourage people to wear a mask, because God gives you knowledge. He uses people to give other people knowledge.”

While some people received the message precisely how McCall wrote it, others do not.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even know how to interrupt that,” said Limary Rodriguez, a Jacksonville resident.

McCall said she began putting messages on billboards three years ago. She hopes to continue to put more ads up in the future.

Daily Billboard told News4JAX this specific billboard on I-10 will be up for another week.