Jacksonville officer justified in 2019 deadly shooting of 22-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A State Attorney’s Office investigation concluded a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer was justified in shooting Jamee Johnson during a traffic stop in 2019.

The State Attorney’s Office released its investigation report on Monday, as well as body camera footage of the police-involved shooting.

Johnson, a 22-year-old Florida A&M University student, was shot and killed by Officer Josue Garriga during a traffic stop in December at 21st and Buckman streets in the Talleyrand area.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers learned Johnson had a gun in the car while speaking with him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers asked Johnson to step out of the vehicle, and he initially complied, but as Johnson began to walk toward the patrol car, he pushed Garriga and the two struggled before Johnson got back in his car and pressed his foot to the accelerator.

The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson was reaching for his gun while Garriga was trying to gain control of him while hanging onto the car. Garriga fired four shots, killing Johnson, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The State Attorney’s Office investigation found Garriga was justified in shooting Johnson.

“At the time Officer Garriga shot Johnson, he had a reasonable belief, under Florida law, that Johnson posed a deadly threat to him and his fellow officer,” the investigation report said.

Family members of Johnson were among the protesters calling for the release of all body camera video related to officer-involved shootings as nationwide calls for police reform spread across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Last month, JSO released body camera footage of a police-involved shooting for the first time.