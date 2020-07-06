Man found shot, killed against a house after Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire on Broadway Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived and canvassed the area they found a man between 20 and 30-years-old leaning against the side of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Sergeant Rudlaff.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

JSO homicide detectives took over the investigation, and according to witnesses at least two groups of individuals were possibly involved in the gunfight. Witnesses told officers they saw two individuals in an argument and several others involved. At least two people possibly had firearms and were shooting.

Sunday evening detectives were still working to collect evidence to determine the type of rounds used and ultimately determine how many guns were involved in the shooting.

JSO had a limited suspect description, but did say the suspects may live in or frequent the area near Broadway Avenue.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to contact JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.