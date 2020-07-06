Saint Johns County woman claims $2 million top prize playing $10 scratch-off game

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County woman came up with a winning ticket in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game and is now two million dollars wealthier.

Debra Tice, 56, of Hastings, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

Tice purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 4205 U.S. 1 South in Saint Augustine.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game launched in January 2020. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.