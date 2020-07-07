2 Clay County Sheriff’s Office members, jail inmate test positive for coronavirus

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and one inmate at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Tuesday from a department spokesperson.

Laura Shassberger, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said in a new release that both members of the department work in the same building. One is a deputy while the other was said to be a civilian worker. She said measures were taken to ensure the safety of those who were in close contact with those members.

The inmate at the Clay County Jail who tested positive for the virus was said to be asymptomatic, and the inmate was isolated. Employees of the detention facility who might have had direct contact were notified and are being tested, the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s working with the health department to increase inmate testing at the jail. A mask mandate has been in effect at the facility prior to the positive test.

According to Shassberger, the jail has been conducting intake screening over the past several months and appropriate safety measures have been in place in all buildings, including temperature checks and daily disinfecting.