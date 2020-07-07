Duval County crowdfunding $1M needed to rename Confederate schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special fund has been created to help raise the money needed to rename six Duval County schools that are currently named after prominent Confederate leaders.

According to the Duval County School Board, The Jacksonville Public Education Fund created a special fund to allow community members to support public school renamings through tax-deductible donations.

Duval County School Board Chairman Warren Jones said Tuesday that renaming the schools, which includes providing new athletic gear and signage, is expected to cost around $1 million.

Last month, the Duval County School Board voted unanimously to begin the renaming process for six public schools whose names honor Confederate leaders: Joseph Finegan Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Jefferson Davis Middle, Kirby-Smith Middle, J.E.B. Stuart Middle and Robert E. Lee High.

The Fund would help offset the costs of renaming the six schools if the Duval County School Board approves new names. JPEF played a similar role when Nathan Bedford Forrest High was renamed Westside High in 2014.

“This is an opportunity for people to demonstrate their support for this initiative by helping offset the cost,” said Jones, who initiated the renaming process. “I’m very thankful that JPEF is helping us establish this fund because it gives all corporate and individual residents an opportunity to really buy into change and progress and demonstrate that our city is truly pursuing a new future of anti-racism and appreciation for all residents.”

The process will begin after school starts in August and is inclusive of stakeholders of each school, including students, faculty and staff, alumni and residents in the school’s attendance zone.

Supporters can make donations at jaxpef.org/renaming.