Board chairman launches effort to strip Duval County schools of Confederate names

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amid renewed calls for the renaming of schools dedicated to Confederate civil war figures, the chairman of Duval County’s School Board officially started the process Tuesday.

A letter from School Board Chairman Warren Jones recommends the board approve the renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Middle School, Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Joseph Finegan Elementary School, Jefferson Davis Middle School, Edmund Kirby Smith Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School.

“We have come to a place and time in the history of our city, that we must begin the process of renaming all the schools named for a Confederate soldier,” Jones’ letter said. “This effort can help heal a city that is fractured. In following the lead of our mayor, who is boldly removing all Confederate monuments, it is high time that we do that same.”

The chairman will present the proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting and if it’s approved, Superintendent Diana Green will establish the method of deciding on a new name for each building with community input.

The decision comes after an online petition to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School accrued more than 10,000 supporters and garnered the support of the Northside Coalition.