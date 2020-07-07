77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

JEA delays disconnections by at least 2 days

Utility postpones disconnections for nonpayment from Tuesday until at least Thursday

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: JEA, Jacksonville, COVID-19, Coronavirus
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has extended its grace period for disconnecting customers who haven’t paid their bills due to financial problems caused by COVID-19, the utility said Monday night.

Disconnections for nonpayment were expected to resume Tuesday, but JEA has delayed that date until at least Thursday.

The utility said it has received an “unprecedented” number of calls over the past few days from people hoping to make payment arrangements or pay bills. JEA hopes the delay will give all customers a chance to reach the utility by phone.

JEA also reminded customers that almost any transaction can be handled online by visiting www.jea.com. JEA said that’s “a great alternative to the long hold times currently experienced by those contacting us at 904-665-6000.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.