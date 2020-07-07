JEA delays disconnections by at least 2 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has extended its grace period for disconnecting customers who haven’t paid their bills due to financial problems caused by COVID-19, the utility said Monday night.

Disconnections for nonpayment were expected to resume Tuesday, but JEA has delayed that date until at least Thursday.

The utility said it has received an “unprecedented” number of calls over the past few days from people hoping to make payment arrangements or pay bills. JEA hopes the delay will give all customers a chance to reach the utility by phone.

JEA also reminded customers that almost any transaction can be handled online by visiting www.jea.com. JEA said that’s “a great alternative to the long hold times currently experienced by those contacting us at 904-665-6000.”