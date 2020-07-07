St. Johns County puts school reopening plan on pause after state mandate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson was ready Tuesday morning to present a detailed reopening plan to the School Board.

But with the mandate to reopen school campuses in August handed down Monday evening, the presentation, and any reopening plans, have been put on hold.

“I really believe it’d be wise for me today not to walk through a plan that we don’t know if it will align with the state executive order that we received yesterday,“ Forson said. “I don’t want to present something and then unwind it, and present it again.”

School board members Beverly Slough and Patrick Canan were critical of the decision by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to issue the order with just over a month to go until the 2020-2021 school year begins in St. Johns County on Aug. 10.

“I am disappointed in the commissioner and the governor for waiting until July 6th to send this down after schools have been struggling all summer long to figure out what to do and which direction to go,” Slough said. “So I think you are very wise...hitting pause at the moment until we can figure out exactly what this executive order means and react to it, but I truly wish that this executive order had come quite earlier than it has.”

Forson encouraged parents to complete the district’s questionnaire asking which of the four options currently available for students they prefer. Forson said the district still needs to get that data, but acknowledged that “in the end, we might not be able to fulfill that.”

“We may have to narrow our options are there are choices, which will add anxiety to parents, and it will cause them possibly to have to make decisions that they thought earlier,” Forson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.