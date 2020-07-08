Lawsuit argues GOP Convention will bring ‘nuisance injurious’ to welfare of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents and business owners near the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- where President Trump’s renomination event is scheduled to be held in August -- have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to declare the Republican National Convention a public nuisance.

Defendants mentioned in the suit filed Wednesday included the City of Jacksonville, which is the owner of the arena, ASM Global, which manages and operates the arena, President Donald Trump and his campaign, and the Republican National Committee.

The lawsuit states in part that the congregation of thousands in and around the arena in Jacksonville, “under the circumstances and practices encouraged and required by the Republican National Committee and its leadership to be a nuisance injurious to the health, welfare and property rights of plaintiffs, in particular, and the health and welfare of the community of Jacksonville.”

The suit argues that the congregation of people in close proximity inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will “constitute a nuisance and result in massive spread of COVID-19″ among those attending the event, unless restricted by the court.

Attorney Dexter Van Davis is one of the plaintiffs mentioned in the suit. He stated that he’s had several close family members who have contracted COVID-19, saying that someone close to him died from the disease.

Curtis Booker, the pastor of God’s Way of Living International Church, which is near the arena, is another plaintiff. According to the suit, many visitors to his church are elderly and it states he won’t be able to carry out his ministry during the RNC.

The lawsuit argues that the proposed convention in Jacksonville falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a “highest risk” spreading event.

Should the court declare the event a nuisance, the lawsuit asks the arena remain closed, or if opened, that admittance be limited to no more than 2,500 people. It demands that at least 12,500 seats in the arena be isolated or roped off to keep people six feet apart. It demands people attending the event be required to wear masks and maintain a safe distance of six feet apart at all times. It also demands measures to keep the arena clean and sanitized.

The City of Jacksonville told News4Jax its legal team is currently reviewing the suit.