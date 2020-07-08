Man dies, woman hospitalized after shooting at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting at a gas station Tuesday, Jacksonville police said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at a gas station and convenience store on Edgewood Avenue West and Bunker Hill Boulevard near Interstate-95 just before 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, police found a man between the ages of 20 and 25 who had been shot in the upper torso. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue rushed the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the same time, a woman in her mid-20s arrived the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She was expected to recover.

Investigators said both incidents are likely connected. Officers said they believe the woman was inside the store when the shooting broke out but are still working to learn how she was involved.

Homicide detectives investigating the scene said there were no signs of robbery, but rather the shooting was sparked by some sort of argument between several people within the business that escalated to at least one person opening fire.

Detectives began reviewing surveillance footage from the store and said that they believe two or three other people left the scene after the shooting. Officers are attempting to locate and speak with them.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.