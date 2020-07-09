Police issue BOLO for bear in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police report getting three calls Thursday from people reporting seeing a large bear near the area of Edgewood Avenue and Avenue B.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified and they urged anyone who sees the bear to “not approach or agitate.” Police also encouraged people who see the bear to call their non-emergency number: 904-630-0500.

Black bears are not uncommon in Florida, but rare in populated areas. Five years ago, FWC estimated there were close to 4,000 in the state.