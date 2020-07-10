74ºF

Man dies after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Picture shows crime scene investigators on the scene where a man died after he was shot.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said the shooting happened on Palmdale Street on Jacksonville’s Northwest side before midnight.

A spokesperson for JSO said officers found the man shot in the middle of the street and that he died at the scene.

No further information was provided by JSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.

