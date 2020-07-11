1 killed in shooting outside Westside business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Saturday before stumbling into the parking lot of a business on Jacksonville’s Westside, a witness told News4Jax.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported outside the Take 5 Oil Change at the corner of 103rd Street and Tampico Road, which is east of 1-295.

The witness said they heard a single gunshot and then saw a man who’d been shot stumble into the parking lot of the business.

The witness said bystanders tried to help the man until rescue arrived, but the man died at the hospital.

News4Jax received multiple reports of heavy police presence in the area before JSO alerted the media to the reported shooting just after 5 p.m.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the parking lot of the business, but the witness said the shooting did not take place at the business, it’s just where police found the man when they arrived.

According to News4Jax records, this is the 101st homicide of the year in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-055 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.