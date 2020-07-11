74ºF

JSO responded to Northside shooting Saturday morning

Two victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

Tags: duval county, shooting, JSO, northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the Northside early Saturday morning.

Responding officers found an outdoor scene on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard around 2:22 a.m. Detectives learned that two victim’s had been shot. They both transported themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO does not have any suspect information at this point, but an investigation is being led.

Anyone with details that could help with this investigation is being asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

