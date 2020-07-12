Judge could decide whether man will get new trial in 1985 Camden County church murders

Attorneys for a man who has been behind bars for more than 20 years will appear before a judge on Monday for a hearing.

The judge could decide whether Dennis Perry will get a new trial based on new DNA evidence in the 1985 murders of Harold and Thelma Swain.

Dennis Perry was arrested for the murders in 2000 and convicted in 2003.

“It’s hard enough to be in prison when you’re guilty. I don’t know if there’s a measurable amount of how you survive when you’re not guilty,” explained Brenda Perry, who married Dennis Perry behind bars. “We got married Jan. 24, 2009.”

Since then, Brenda Perry has visited regularly. Often times, she has brought with her loved ones, including the couple’s grandchildren who call Dennis Perry “Papa Sunshine.”

Loved ones have not been able to see Dennis Perry behind bars since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a sentence on a sentence,” Brenda Perry said.

In May Dennis Perry’s attorneys filed an extraordinary motion for new trial based on new DNA evidence in the case.

“This is our chance now for everyone to know the truth and the truth to be told,” Brenda Perry said.

In 1985, Deacon Harold Swain and his wife, Thelma, were shot and killed inside their church in Waverly, which is in Camden County, Georgia. At the scene, investigators found a pair of eyeglasses with three hairs belonging to a white person. A year after the killings, a man by the name of Erik Sparre was arrested. Sparre’s former father-in-law, Frank Head, shared with investigators a recording of Sparre bragging that he killed two people in a church, according to court documents. Sparre’s ex-wife, Emily Head, identified the glasses found at the church and stated that they looked like the ones Spare had, according to court records. But investigators did not find any other physical evidence connecting Sparre to the crime and eventually let him go. Sparre’s second ex-wife, Rhonda Tyson, said he was violent.

“He said, on more than one occasion in his violent rages, ‘I will kill you like I killed those N-word in Camden County,” Tyson said.

When News4Jax went to Sparre’s home in May, nobody answered. Months earlier, Sparre’s mother voluntarily gave a DNA sample to authorities. The DNA was compared to hairs found on the eyeglasses at the scene more than 35 years ago. It was a match, according to court documents. A lab concluded the hairs could have only come from less than one-half of 1% of the U.S. population, and Sparre was in that grouping.

Meanwhile, Dennis Perry has been behind bars since 2000. He was convicted in 2003, although court documents show he had an alibi and 20/20 vision in each eye. DNA evidence collected from the hairs found on the glasses excluded Dennis Perry as a contributor.

“Dennis was convicted on less evidence than they got today. But they still want to hold an innocent man in prison, and there’s a man out there that the DNA does match, and you’re just going to let him live life with an innocent man locked up. That just doesn’t make sense to me. We’re ready,” Brenda Perry

Last month, the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles tentatively granted Dennis Perry clemency with a release date in September.

“Our plan is for him to come home Monday. Sept. 3 is plan B. We don’t need a plan C. We are done,” explained Brenda Perry, who said she cannot wait to pick him up from prison. “Probably very heart-dropping. I don’t know if there will even be. I don’t know because we haven’t seen one another or touched one another or smelled one another or looked at one another. Don’t worry, I have him a change of clothes in the car, a Florida Gator hat, I got him one, a Jags shirt. He is ready to go. I have him a brand-new pair of shoes. He will be living life, and I will be there to pick him up.”

Suzanne Baugh is Dennis Perry’s first cousin.

“Emotionally we are hopeful. I am hopeful. We are excited. I have this hope and this excitement in me -- I can’t tell you where it comes from. Finally, someone is listening. After all this time, he is going to be heard, and he is going into this with more support and more evidence in his favor, the truth of what the state held back when he was originally convicted, and that’s all in our favor,” said Baugh. “We are prepared to do whatever we need to do, to be there every moment. Dennis has maintained his innocence from the very beginning. There were so many things to prove his innocence that were withheld at trial. There were so many things that were to say another person did it that were never investigated until recently, so we are just waiting for someone to say, ‘He can go now because he didn’t do it.‘”

Baugh also said the Swains need justice.

“That’s one of the things that gets lost in all of this: the victims, these poor people that were murdered. Nobody is standing up for them and saying, Let’s do the right thing,' which should be the state standing up, saying, ‘Let’s do the right thing to find the person who did this. Oh, there’s someone who was at the scene. Now let’s bring that person in,‘” Baugh said. “But nobody is saying that for them, and I have to believe they can’t have peace until the correct person is in prison.”

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Dennis Perry will join the hearing virtually from Coffee Correctional Facility. His attorneys will be in the Glynn County Courthouse.

“If it’s not tomorrow or Tuesday or sometime next week, the next date we look forward to is Sept. 3. We want him out. We think that is the safest thing due to COVID in the prison system. But we will take it,” Baugh said.