Walk-up testing now available at Regency Square Mall site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nurses are ready for walk-up COVID-19 testing at the Regency Square Mall, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said Sunday morning.

In addition to walk-up testing, drive-thru testing is also available at the site.

According to the association, appointments are not required.

🔺BREAKING NEWS



State of Florida run @FLSERT ARLINGTON #COVID19 Test Site in #JAX:



Nurses are ready for WALK-UP testing at Regency Square Mall!



Drive-Thru and walk up testing is now available at this site only.



Be in and out in 10 minutes! Appts NOT required! #GetTested! pic.twitter.com/fcv2tg0ca2 — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 12, 2020

The Regency site is one of three new federal testing sites that opened last week in Jacksonville, which has been identified as a surge site by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new sites in Arlington, the Northside and the Westside will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday. All the sites are drive-thru, offer active COVID-19 testing and are open to anyone age 5 and above regardless of symptoms. To make an appointment, visit DoINeedACOVID19Test.com.

Locations

First Coast Senior High School, 590 Duval Station Road

Frank H. Peterson Academies, 7450 Wilson Blvd.

Regency Square Mall – outside old Sears, 9501 Arlington Expressway

Good Sunday morning!



State of FL run @FLSERT #COVID19 #Jacksonville Test Sites current wait times:



🟢Regency: NO WAIT

🟢Northside: NO WAIT

🟢Westside: NO WAIT

🟢Lot J: 1 hour



You can be in and out in 10 minutes! Appointments NOT required! Get tested! pic.twitter.com/XaUGj9ekkl — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 12, 2020

An existing site at Lot J is also set to close on Wednesday.

In place of Lot J, those seeking COVID-19 tests will be directed to a new indoor site inside the former Sears department store at Regency Square Mall. Having an indoor location will allow officials to test individuals, no matter the weather conditions outside.

This week, the city also plans to open three testing sites of its own located in Arlington, Mandarin and the Beaches communities, which will be operated in partnership with Telescope Health, Optimum Health and the Florida Department of Health.

One of those sites will open on Monday at the Jim Fortuna Senior Center at 11751 McCormick Road inside Ed Austin Regional Park. That site will be open Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next six months.

Testing at the Beaches site will take place at the former K-Mart shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Testing at that site will begin Thursday. Details for that site will be announced on Tuesday.

Testing at the Jim Fortuna Senior Center and the Beaches will be conducted in time slots based on people’s names and their vulnerability to the virus.

News4Jax could not obtain details about testing at the Mandarin site as of Saturday.

At the new sites opening this week, people being tested will have to wear a mask, show that they’re residents of Duval County and bring their own pens for use.