Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old North Florida girl

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 5-year-old girl from Madison, a small town off Interstate 10 east of Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Naomi Herring was last seen on Southwest Old St. Augustine Road.

Naomi was described by authorities as white, about 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, brown hair.

Naomi was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble-bee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.