City of Jacksonville opens 1st of 3 new coronavirus testing sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville opens a new COVID-19 testing site Monday and plans to open two additional sites by the end of the week.

The first location to open will be inside Ed Austin Regional Park in East Arlington. The next sites will open at the beach and Mandarin.

The operations will be a good boost for Jacksonville’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Lenny Curry. With the added capacity from city-operated testing, as many as 5,000 people can be tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville every day.

Testing at Ed Austin Regional Park will happen in the Jim Fortuna Senior Center and be open Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The beaches site will be located at the former K-Mart shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard and be open from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

The location, days and times of the Mandarin site were not yet available.

Testing will be conducted in time slots based on people’s names and their vulnerability to the virus.

The sites are expected to be open for the next six months.