Jacksonville man charged with murder in weekend stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with murder in a deadly stabbing that unfolded in the Lakeshore area over the weekend.

Brandon Williamson is accused of stabbing a 46-year-old man who was found bleeding from the chest Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 about 10 p.m. that night to report a man had been stabbed near where Lexington Avenue and Hamilton Street meet, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Once paramedics and police arrived, they found the unnamed victim with an apparent stab wound to his chest. The 46-year-old man died of his injuries.

Based on preliminary details, homicide detectives determined that the victim and Williamson had gotten into a dispute that turned violent, the Sheriff’s Office said. Williamson was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives questioned Williamson at the Police Memorial Building and he was arrested afterward on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Duval County jail the next morning.

Jail logs show Williamson is being held without bond.

Anyone with tips or information related to this case is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.