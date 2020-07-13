Local businesses working to ‘make cents’ of nationwide coin shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have a habit of dumping your spare change, now may be a good time to break it.

According to the Federal Reserve, there is a coin shortage nationwide.

Experts say the reason this is happening is that many businesses were shut down because of the pandemic. As a result, fewer coins are in circulation. Winn Dixie employee, Tabitha Edenfield experiences the shortage firsthand.

"It's hard sometimes when customers want coins," Edenfield said. "And I can't give it to them because I don't have any."

To deal with the shortage, businesses around Jacksonville have posted signs right on their front doors requesting people to pay with credit, debit, or exact change. Edenfield says she first noticed the shortage when the pandemic started months ago.

"To see how it impacted our stores more, all of our stores in the area," Edenfield said. "It's just really, really hard sometimes."

Edenfield has been a customer at one Westside laundromat for three years. She's concerned for businesses like these which only take coins. Until the situation clears up, Edenfield makes sure she's always prepared, especially when it's time to do the wash.

"I just bring cash with me and there's hardly any interaction to ensure safety with me and the gentleman in there," Edenfield said. "So, I'll just bring my cash and get the coins from the coin machine in there."

The shortage is expected to be temporary. Other options for payment can be mobile apps geared toward specific businesses or restaurants. Things like Apple Pay are another option.