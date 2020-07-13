St. Marys police: Gunfire, carjacking, chase lands 2 in jail

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Two people were taken into custody following a series of events that included gunfire, carjacking and a police chase, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, late Saturday night, St. Marys police were called to an area known as Gilligans to investigate a report of gunfire.

Two victims identified as a 24-year-old man and 17-year-old girl told officers that a group of people approached their vehicle. They physically identified two male suspects from the group who carjacked them at gunpoint.

Police said the two suspects who were later captured were identified as Patrick Ray, 34, and a 17-year-old boy, who News4Jax has chosen not to identify since he’s a minor.

The victims told police that one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and ordered them out of the car, even firing several rounds and physically pulling the female victim out of the vehicle before stealing the car and driving away at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

An eyewitness confirmed everything the victims told police. Another witness didn’t see the incident but told officers he heard the gunshots.

An officer spotted the stolen car and got behind it. When they came to a stop, the driver jumped out and started running away toward a wooded area and a lake near St. Marys Road Overpass and Highway 40, according to the report. The officer noted in the report that he followed the driver and eventually noticed the second suspect who was hiding but ran off.

A Camden County deputy with a service dog eventually tracked down one of the suspects and took him into custody and the second suspect was captured a short time later near a liquor store as he walked towards Kings Bay Road.

Both suspects were charged with armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle and aggravated assault.

A judge denied bond for both suspects.