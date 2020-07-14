Duval County schools back-to-school plan a ‘fluid’ situation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Superintendent Diana Greene told the Duval County School Board while releasing her back-to-school plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic that it’s about choice, change and flexibility.

“We are bridging from the way we ended last year, with all students at-home, to options and precautions for the 2020-21 school year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread among students, staff, and our loved ones. As we begin crossing this bridge, the most important announcements are these,” Greene wrote in a note to parents. “These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.”

Greene called the COVID-19 era a “fluid” because conditions change rapidly. “A fluid body of water, like over the St. Johns River, requires a bridge to cross and so does this fluid pandemic situation.”

Greene’s plan includes

All students have choices about how they return to learning These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy

Elementary students have a full week in-school option beginning Aug. 10 We have better capabilities to maintain social distance and isolate classrooms of students in elementary schools, and elementary school students cannot stay home alone if parents need to go to work.

In-school option for middle and high: Hybrid on Aug. 10. Full week in school after Labor Day Jacksonville is hosting a major national event in August. There is no way to estimate the impact of that event on the local COVID-19 situation. Social distancing in secondary schools is not possible with the number of students in these schools. Therefore, all middle and high school options for in-school education will begin school on a “hybrid” schedule. During the week, students will be at school on some days and at home learning online the other days. The district, working with the Department of Health - Duval, will seek to return middle and high school students to a five day a week in-school schedule following Labor Day.

Students in all grade levels have the option for Duval HomeRoom Duval HomeRoom means you remain enrolled in your school and you have online access to similar classes you would take at school. This option is now available for middle and high school students, as well as elementary students. The electives available at the secondary level may be limited. Registration for Duval HomeRoom is now open in Duval HomeRoom means you remain enrolled in your school and you have online access to similar classes you would take at school. This option is now available for middle and high school students, as well as elementary students. The electives available at the secondary level may be limited. Registration for Duval HomeRoom is now open in FOCUS and will run through July 24.

Face coverings required on bus and in school The best way to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting is to require all staff and students to wear face coverings throughout the day. Kindergarten through second grade students will be issued a clear plastic face shield, which may be used in addition to or instead of a cloth face covering. Students with disabilities or medical conditions that prevent a face covering may also use a clear plastic shield or other reasonable accommodation. Face coverings will not be required in P.E., recess, band, music and other classes in which the facial covering is an obvious impediment to learning activities.

DCPS back-to-school options chart (Duval County Public Schools)

Asked what would happen if there are cases reported in schools, Greene said that have to have a plan.

“There will be cases. It’s just a matter of how we can mitigate the spread,” she said, adding that closing schools will be a joint decision between the superintendent and surgeon general.

DOWNLOAD: Duval County Public Schools’ Back-to-School Update

RELATED STORIES: Superintendent previews back-to-school plan | Students must wear masks on bus

FULL COUNTY-BY-COUNTY COVERAGE: Facing the Fall special section

News4Jax is listening in on a school board workshop Tuesday morning as this plan is reviewed. This story will be updated throughout the day as more details are available.